Former NFL Assistant Coach Tackles Armed Student in School

Coaches are fond of saying that one can take the lessons learned in football, and apply them to everyday life. Though, most coaches aren’t necessarily talking about using tackling to prevent potential tragedy when they say that.

However, that’s exactly what a former NFL coach did in a Portland school last week.

Keanon Lowe, a former assistant coach with the Eagles and 49ers, tackled a student with a gun at Parkrose High School on Friday. Lowe’s quick reaction prevented the student from being able to get any shots off. Lowe, who is the football coach at Parkrose, kept the student subdued until authorities arrived.

When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn't see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed. I've spent the last 24 hours being more appreciative of my family and realizing we have a serious problem. — Keanon Lowe (@KeanonLowe) May 18, 2019

“Lowe has also been successful coaching at Parkrose: The football team went to the state playoffs this past season, Lowe’s first as the coach, after going winless the previous year,” Pro Football Talk reports.