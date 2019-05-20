Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Detained After Scuffle at Vegas Festival

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed after a scuffle with a security guard at EDC music festival in Las Vegas, according to reports.

A video taken of the incident shows the NFL player arguing with a female and using his body to block her from walking away. He is also seen butting up against a security employee until the man falls headlong over a crowd control gate.

Elliott can be heard saying, “You got something to say?” to the security worker as he gets in the worker’s face. Elliot then uses his body to force the man to fall over the gate. In neither case did the two-time Pro-Bowl player place his hands on anyone, but he did use his body to push his opponents.

The video also shows Las Vegas Police officers arriving on the scene and cuffing Elliott.

Elliot’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that his client was not arrested.

“He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday,” the attorney said.

Salzano added that Elliot’s girlfriend insisted that the festival’s security guards “overreacted” to the situation.

Elliot has already served a six-game suspension back in 2017 over allegations that he abused an ex-girlfriend.

