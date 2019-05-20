Golf Fans Angered After CBS Cuts Away from Brooks Koepka’s Most Important Shot

Fans were angered by CBS’ coverage of the PGA Championships this weekend, when the cameras cut away from the tournament winner’s toughest shot of the day to show an interview.

The network cut away from leader Brooks Koepka as he was about to confront a tough lie in front of the bunker that could potentially have cost him several strokes if he did not hit it just right, USA Today reported.

Instead of letting fans see how Koepka got himself out of his dilemma, CBS cut away to a post-round interview with Dustin Johnson.

While CBS was chatting away with Johnson, Koepka expertly chipped his way to the fairway and then proceeded to putt to his fourth major PGA victory with a par on the hole despite the bad lie.

The round was so tough that Koepka later joked that he needed an emotional support dog, “Which is what I feel like I need after playing that golf course.”

But on social media, fans were quick to take a swipe at CBS for missing the consequential shot:

Broadcasting malpractice by CBS. Cannot believe they aired an interview with Dustin Johnson while Brooks Koepka was hitting the most consequential shot of the tournament. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) May 19, 2019

HOW ARE THEY IN AN INTERVIEW RIGHT NOW — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) May 19, 2019

UNREAL! CBS dumps out of Koepka on 18 for another Balionis interview. Right as the telecast demanded attention and analysis to the action. You are the worst, CBS. — Steve Czaban (@czabe) May 19, 2019

CBS misses prob the biggest shot of the PGA championship by conducting a stupid interview with Dustin Johnson. Terrible timing. — Rob (@rhodyrams33) May 19, 2019

Also, CBS are you bleeping kidding me? You cut to a meaningless interview instead of watching Koepkas pitch out? That's horrifically bad TV production. You should be disgusted by that decision. #PGAChamp @CBSSports — Brett Dyste (@DiceTea10) May 19, 2019

