JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Golf Fans Angered After CBS Cuts Away from Brooks Koepka’s Most Important Shot

Brooks Koepka
Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann
WARNER TODD HUSTON

Fans were angered by CBS’ coverage of the PGA Championships this weekend, when the cameras cut away from the tournament winner’s toughest shot of the day to show an interview.

The network cut away from leader Brooks Koepka as he was about to confront a tough lie in front of the bunker that could potentially have cost him several strokes if he did not hit it just right, USA Today reported.

Instead of letting fans see how Koepka got himself out of his dilemma, CBS cut away to a post-round interview with Dustin Johnson.

While CBS was chatting away with Johnson, Koepka expertly chipped his way to the fairway and then proceeded to putt to his fourth major PGA victory with a par on the hole despite the bad lie.

The round was so tough that Koepka later joked that he needed an emotional support dog, “Which is what I feel like I need after playing that golf course.”

But on social media, fans were quick to take a swipe at CBS for missing the consequential shot:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.