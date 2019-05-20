Report: President Trump’s Golf Scores Possibly Hacked, Investigation Launched

An investigation has been launched into whether or not President Trump has been hacked and it has nothing to do with the Russians, Hillary Clinton, or Robert Mueller.

Instead, the U.S. Golf Association has launched an inquiry to find out if the Commander-in-Chief was hacked, after someone posted extremely bad golf scores under his name to the USGA site. The posted scores were 101, 100, 108, and 102. However, the terrible scores were posted to the USGA site on Friday, when the president was traveling and not golfing.

According to USGA Spokesman Craig Annis:

We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s Gold Handicap and Information Network account. As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user. We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations, and their member clubs, to determine the origin of the issue.

The fraudulent scores were tied to Trump National New York, Trump International in West Palm Beach and Cochise Course at Desert Mountain in Arizona.

Trump’s handicap (the scoring system that measures the ability of a golfer, the lower the handicap the better the player) will not be revised until June 1st. The system used to track posted scores and handicaps only updates on the 1st and 15th of every month.

