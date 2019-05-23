Trump to Present ‘Trump Award’ to Top Sumo Wrestler During Japan Visit

President Trump has a long history of helping to promote and showcase boxing and other combat sports events. And, true to form, the president has plans to recognize top performers in another fighting sport.

Though it may not be the sport you’d expect.

During his upcoming trip to Japan, President Trump has plans to present…wait for it…the “Trump Award” to the top Sumo wrestler in the island nation.

According to the New York Post:

Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on May 26 while they’re in Japan for an official state visit. They will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe in watching the final three bouts on the last day of the tournament. He’ll then present the winner with the trophy, the Japanese Sumo Association said.

Speaking about Sumo at a recent press conference, Trump said, “I’ve always found that fascinating.”

Trump is also a big fan of Mixed Martial Arts, and maintains a friendship with UFC President Dana White.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn