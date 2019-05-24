WATCH: Packers’ David Bakhtiari Smokes Aaron Rodgers in Beer-Chugging Competition

May 23 (UPI) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t compete with teammate and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari in a beer-chugging competition during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Toronto Raptorsat Fiserv Forum. Bakhtiari, who previously chugged a beer during the first round of the NBA playoffs and slammed two more when the Bucks played the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, returned for a third round Thursday night.

Bakhtiari, backed by the hometown crowd in Milwaukee, quickly drained two brews before the giant jumbotron cut to Rodgers in his court-side seat. The gunslinger tried to follow in the lineman’s footsteps before giving up halfway through the beer.

The camera cut back to the 310-pound Bakhtiari, who proceeded to down his third beer. Rodgers later proposed a rematch with a stronger twist.

“Make it scotch next time,” Rodgers tweeted at his teammate.

The Bucks led the Raptors 75-72 at the end of the third quarter. The series is tied 2-2.