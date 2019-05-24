WATCH: Packers’ David Bakhtiari Smokes Aaron Rodgers in Beer-Chugging Competition

May 23 (UPI) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t compete with teammate and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari in a beer-chugging competition during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Toronto Raptorsat Fiserv Forum. Bakhtiari, who previously chugged a beer during the first round of the NBA playoffs and slammed two more when the Bucks played the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, returned for a third round Thursday night.
Bakhtiari, backed by the hometown crowd in Milwaukee, quickly drained two brews before the giant jumbotron cut to Rodgers in his court-side seat. The gunslinger tried to follow in the lineman’s footsteps before giving up halfway through the beer.
🍻 @DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 go head-to-head in a beer chugging competition!! #GoPackGo | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/etedPaiJ9G
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
The camera cut back to the 310-pound Bakhtiari, who proceeded to down his third beer. Rodgers later proposed a rematch with a stronger twist.
“Make it scotch next time,” Rodgers tweeted at his teammate.
Make it scotch next time @DavidBakhtiari #bucks
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 24, 2019
The Bucks led the Raptors 75-72 at the end of the third quarter. The series is tied 2-2.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.