Male NCAA Track Star Swamps Competition After Competing As Female

NCAA track star CeCe Telfer is racking up record after record for Franklin Pierce University in women’s college track. But the feat seems a bit less impressive upon learning that only just last year Telfer was competing as a man named Craig, and was a solid athlete in the men’s division as well.

Franklin Pierce was beside itself with joy that Telfer was headed to the NCAA Championships, Daily Wire reported.

“Telfer has qualified in a pair of events, as she will compete in the 200-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles,” The Franklin Pierce athletic department said on its website. The announcement added that Telfer apparently has the “fastest time of the year in the 200-meter dash is 24.08 seconds, which was set at the Northeast-10 Conference Championships earlier this month. Her fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles is 8.33 seconds, which came in December, at the UMass Boston Indoor Open.”

“She is ranked third in the country in the hurdles and seventh in the 200-meter dash,” the university crowed.

In just its 7th year of existence, the @FPURavensXCTF has its first national champion. Senior CeCe Telfer took control of the 400-meter hurdles on Sat. PM and went on to post victory w/ a personal best time of 57.53. Read more here; https://t.co/vCukMSb7vS pic.twitter.com/gE3v7HQ3Ml — Franklin Pierce (@FPUniversity) May 26, 2019

That was not all for Telfer’s records count.

“The 21-year-old cleaned up last Sunday at Smith College, taking home three Northeast-10 Conference titles and scoring 31.5 of the school’s 49.5 points. Franklin Pierce University finished 6th, which ‘was the highest NE10 Championships finish in program history,'” DW reported.

Telfer’s astonishing record continued to grow by earning three-quarters of the points FPU won at last Sunday’s match, recorded the highest NE10 Championship finish in history, and now ranks as one of the fastest NCAA runners for women’s tack as the third-fastest at the women’s DI level.

NCAA rules allow a biological male to compete as a woman as long as he suppresses his testosterone levels for one year. Since Telfer was competing as a male just last year, it is unclear if the athlete was asked to prove compliance with the one-year requirement.

The final analysis is that Telfer was a successful competitor in men’s track last year, but not quite in the top tier. But after becoming a woman, Telfer is suddenly cleaning up in the women’s division.

The records sparked much comment on Twitter:

CeCe Telfer is a male born athlete that is dominating in NCAA Women's track. CeCe will be competing at the Div 2 Women's Championships May 23-25 in Texas. View CeCe's season results here- https://t.co/m2qqec8SJl#SaveWomensSports #TeamBiology pic.twitter.com/98FwUNRgjv — Save Women's Sports (@SaveWomensSport) May 22, 2019

Imagine being a woman and training hard for years so you can get a scholarship to college and then you end up competing against biological males. https://t.co/PeZEtqL2Rv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 25, 2019

When you train your whole life to be the best you can but then you lose to a man claiming to be a woman pic.twitter.com/k4kq9PaKz3 — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 25, 2019

Because….Cece Telfer was in the national championships in the sprints and hurdles. Craig Telfer was a regionally competitive hurdler and a bottom-of-the-pack sprinter. Surely you can see why this abrupt shift in Telfer’s relative rankings is significant, right? — Andrew Martin (@IgnotasArtes) May 26, 2019

FWIW: Craig Telfer ran a 100m best of 12.17 (-1.2 wind). Cece Telfer ran a 100m best of 12.24 (0.6). Correct the wind and it is: 12.06 pre

12.28 post A lifetime of testosterone exposure isn’t undone in a year – and, really, not ever — Andrew Martin (@IgnotasArtes) May 26, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.