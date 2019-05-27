Red Sox Icon Bill Buckner Dies at 69

Red Sox Icon Bill Buckner, who secured his part in baseball history, in part, for letting a ball roll through his legs during the 1986 World Series, has died at 69.

Buckner’s wife, Jody, released a statement to ESPN about her husband’s passing:

After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken, but we are at peace, knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Despite that most unfortunate misplay during game six of the ’86 World Series that led to the Mets winning the title, Buckner had a long professional career.

A one-time All-Star outfielder, Buckner earned 2,715 hits and 174 home runs with the several teams including the Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, Angels, and Royals. Buckner first hit the Major Leagues in 1969 when he was called up from the minors by the L.A. Dodgers.

