WATCH: Tebow Tries to Break Up Yankees-Mets Minor League Brawl

Two things can be expected when the Yankees and the Mets minor league clubs meet: First, there will be a fight. Second, Tim Tebow will try to break it up.

The first one of those things definitely happened on Sunday. The second one was attempted, but met with middling success.

Watch:

According to the New York Post:

It all started in the seventh inning when the recently demoted Mike Ford homered for Yankees affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Soon after, Syracuse Mets reliever Arquimedes Caminero threw at Breyvic Valeras’ back, leading to the pitcher’s ejection and the benches clearing. Danny Espinosa was also thrown out after smack-talking the SWB bench, which ‘sparked some pushing and shoving,’ according to the Times-Tribune. The RailRiders’ Logan Morrison got the boot, too, after getting into it with Espinosa. The outlet also reported Tim Tebow and RailRiders skipper Jay Bell tried to break up the skirmish, which subsided after a few heated moments.

Tebow and the RailRiders managed to win the game 11-6. The two hated rivals will face each other again in early June, according to the New York Post.

