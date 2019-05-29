CrossFit Quits Facebook After Posting List of Indictments Against ‘Utopian Socialists’

Workout and fitness company CrossFit has quit Facebook and Instagram and called the social media giant “utopian socialists,” after a CrossFit diet plan group was summarily suspended without explanation this month.

CrossFit told fans that it was quitting the social media sites after Facebook deleted “without warning or explanation the Banting7DayMealPlan,” the New York Post reported.

The Facebook group in question was a page dedicated to followers of the CrossFit diet that consists of “food that is as close to its natural state as possible — free from processing, additives, preservatives, and sugar.” The page was banned by Facebook with no reason or warning, CrossFit said.

Facebook later returned the page to the platform saying it was an error. But the incident was the last straw for CrossFit. The fitness company quit Facebook after posting a long indictment against the social media company.

“All activity on CrossFit, Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram accounts was suspended as of May 22, 2019,” the exercise company wrote, “as CrossFit investigates the circumstances pertaining to Facebook’s deletion of the Banting7DayMealPlan and other well-known public complaints about the social-media company that may adversely impact the security and privacy of our global CrossFit community.”

But that was not all. CrossFit went on to attack Facebook for its many invasions of privacy of its platform users:

‘Facebook collects and aggregates user information and shares it with state and federal authorities, as well as security organizations from other countries,’ the first reason read. ‘Facebook collaborates with government security agencies on massive citizen surveillance programs such as PRISM,’ CrossFit said in the second reason. ‘Facebook censors and removes user accounts based on unknown criteria and at the request of third parties including government and foreign government agencies,’ it continued. ‘Facebook collects, aggregates, and sells user information as a matter of business. It’s business model allows governments and businesses alike to use its algorithmically conjured advertising categories as sophisticated data-mining and surveillance tools.’

CrossFit also added that Facebook forces users into Facebook’s political leanings by censoring and crafting the user experience to push its left-wing narrative.

“Facebook’s news feeds are censored and crafted to reflect the political leanings of Facebook’s utopian socialists while remaining vulnerable to misinformation campaigns designed to stir up violence and prejudice,” CrossFit wrote in its indictment of the social media network.

CrossFit added that it is a “voluntary user of and contributor to this marketplace, can and must remove itself from this particular manifestation of the public square when it becomes clear that such responsibilities are betrayed or reneged upon to the detriment of our community.

“Common decency demands that we do so, as do our convictions regarding fitness, health, and nutrition, which sit at the heart of CrossFit’s identity and prescription,” the exercise company concluded.

