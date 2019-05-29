Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back After Being Included in ‘Enemies of Freedom’ Video at Baseball Game

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to a minor league baseball team in California, which featured her among notorious communist dictators in the “enemies of freedom” portion of their Memorial Day tribute video.

Though the team apologized for including her in the video. The New York Democrat feels that organizations which produce videos like “enemies of freedom,” inspire people to send her a “flood of death threats.”

“What people don’t (maybe do) realize is when orgs air these hateful messages, my life changes bc of the flood of death threats they inspire,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“I‘ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me.”

As Breitbart reported Tuesday, “The Grizzlies said that a video meant to be a ‘moving tribute’ to the armed forces was played on the scoreboard between games of a doubleheader on Memorial Day. But just after the voice of President Ronald Reagan speaks about “enemies of freedom,” the face of Ocasio-Cortez appeared in between images of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and brutal Cuban president Fidel Castro, USA Today reported.

“The team apologized for appearing to label Ocasio-Cortez as an enemy to freedom and claimed the video ‘made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion.’ The team also apologized to veterans for ‘the undue distraction on such a solemn day.'”

This is not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has voiced concern over the number of death threats she receives.

As the Hill reports, “Ocasio-Cortez and her staff have reportedly been trained by U.S. Capitol Police on performing risk assessments due to the number of death threats she receives.”

“The team added that the video was chosen from Youtube and was not made specifically for the team’s Memorial Day event.

“Grizzlies spokesperson Paul Braverman also noted that they identified the employee who picked the video and added it to the system for playback. The employee expressed regret, and the incident has caused the team to put a ban on airing videos found on the Internet in the future.”

