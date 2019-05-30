Cubs’ Albert Almora Emotionally Distraught After Foul Ball Hits Child

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora fell to his knees in horror after a line drive off his bat struck a little girl during Wednesday night’s game.

Almora’s line drive flew into the field-level stands down the third base line and stuck a little girl during the Cubs’ game with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Chicago’s WGN reported.

Only seconds after he smacked the ball, the outfielder fell to his knees, clearly shaken upon realizing where his foul ball ended up.

The game broadcast showed Almora speaking with a security officer at Minute Maid Park between innings. Still no update on the person hit by his line drive earlier in the Cubs' game with the Astros. pic.twitter.com/44IbMboxhD — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 30, 2019

The game was brought to a halt for several minutes while the girl was treated. The Astros later issued a statement noting that the girl was taken to a hospital.

Saying their “thoughts are with the entire family,” the Astros also noted they could not give much information on the girl’s condition.

The Astros released the following statement. Our thoughts are with the entire family. pic.twitter.com/f1VGVP1kiu — Houston Astros (@astros) May 30, 2019

Almora was also seen talking with and hugging a security guard near where his ball hit the girl.

“Right now, I’m just praying, and I’m speechless,” Almora told ESPN. “I’m at loss of words. Being a father, two boys … but God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now, and that’s all I really can control.”

