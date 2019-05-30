Former College Soccer Player Charged with Sending Death Threats to 45 Athletes over Gambling Losses

A former Massachusetts college soccer player has been charged with sending death threats and racist epithets to 45 professional and amateur athletes who he blames for his mounting gambling debts.

Addison Choi, 23, currently from Fullerton, California, was hit with federal charges in a Boston court for sending an avalanche of death threats between July and December of 2017, according to the New York Post.

“There is a difference between free speech — even hate speech — and intentionally putting others in fear for their lives,” US Attorney Andrew Lelling said according to the Post. “Mr. Choi crossed that line. … He threatened his victims in graphically violent, often racist terms.”

Choi attended Babson College as late as 2017 and played soccer on the school’s team, according to reports. But he was also turning into a degenerate gambler more often losing than winning, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors pointed to one typical email attack on an athlete that became the focus of Choi’s ire. “I hope you die you f–king die, you stupid monkey n***r,” he reportedly wrote in an email to the athlete.

Choi also reportedly sent death threats and racial attacks to the families of the athletes that he targeted.

After Choi pleaded guilty to the offensive threats, prosecutors signaled that they will recommend a 27-month prison term.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.