Georgia Will Allow Beer Sales at Their Stadium, If You Donate $25,000 to the Athletic Association

The University of Georgia has decided to relax the restrictions on alcohol sales at Samford Stadium this year. But only for donors who reach deep into their pockets.

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell reported the new policy on Twitter, Thursday:

Georgia will be selling beer at its football stadium this season. The only people eligible are donors who donate $25,000 over five years. Beer has to be consumed in special area and cannot be brought back to their seats. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 30, 2019

The new policy will certainly make a beer purchased at a Georgia football game one of the most expensive alcoholic beverages one can buy.

UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity outlined the details:

“We have an area that we’re going to utilize, that we’re going to cordon off and create an area for members of the Magill Society to have limited beer-and-wine sales this year,” McGarity said. “It’s available to a certain level of donors, but it’s not accessible to fans in general seating areas. We’re permitted to do it under the current rules as it stands now. We’re just doing it as a benefit to our donors.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

To be a member of the Magill Society, one must agree to donate at least $25,000 to the UGA Athletic Association over a five-year period. The Magill members must consume the alcohol in the designated area and cannot carry it back to their seats. They’ll be unable to view the game from the serving area. No word yet on how much UGA will charge for the service or what brands of alcohol will be available.

The topic of alcohol sales at SEC stadiums has dominated much of the conversation among AD’s and administrators at the SEC Spring Meetings this week. The issue has gained traction in recent years as more and more fans have decided to watch the games at home, or in bars, as opposed to watching in the stands. While some schools may only offer beer to donors at first, it’s believed that schools will eventually sell to all fans of legal age.

“Currently, there are 55 FBS programs that offer general alcohol sales, according to report by SI.com this week. Tulane has offered beer and wine in its stadium since the 1960s,” the AJC reports.

Georgia has yet to detail how what types of alcohol will be served, or how much it will cost.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn