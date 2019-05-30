WATCH: Trump Calls Air Force Academy Slugger to Stage During Commencement, Checks His Muscles

Most commencement addresses at service academies contain some mention of the old maxim: Expect the unexpected. Though, most cadets are able to get through the graduation ceremony before the unexpected occurs.

That was not the case when President Trump addressed the Air Force Academy graduating class on Thursday.

During the address, Trump recognized Nic Ready. Ready became the first member of any service academy to win the College Home Run Derby, by smacking 55 homers last year. However, it wasn’t enough for Trump to merely recognize Ready’s achievement, he decided he had to “feel his muscles” as well.

Watch:

Haha Trump at Air Force Academy greets the first person from any Service Academy to win the College Home Run Derby "I want to Feel his muscles" XD pic.twitter.com/oigh088o0k — ❌dingl_🍥 (@stevex5v) May 30, 2019

Where Nic Ready goes from here? No one knows. But what we do know, no matter where he goes, is that he will be the guy whose muscles were verified as “real,” by none other than the president of the United States.

