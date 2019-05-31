Golden State Warrior head coach Steve Kerr hopes well-funded youth will be able to “impose” gun control on the non-compliant.

Fox News reports that Kerr told the Mercury News:

The NRA has always been really powerful and has always funded elections at the grassroots level. Now these groups that I’m talking about are actually starting to fund elections themselves. So as the money evens out and influence evens out, these younger generations are going to impose the will of the people.

Kerr went on to say, “The vast majority of people don’t think AR-15’s should be allowed in the hands of a citizen. Or high-capacity magazines. They want background checks, as I mentioned.” He did not provide any substantiation of these claims, he just asserted these were the positions of “the vast majority of people.”

He did not mention that over nine million AR-15s were manufactured for U.S. sales during the Obama administration alone. The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that 16 million AR/AK-style rifles were made for Americans 1990-2016.

The popularity of ARs hit such immense proportions by January 2017 that ATF Associate Director Ronald Turk advised the agency to revisit previous studies on the gun and amend them. The Washington Post published a “White Paper” wherein Turk wrote, “The use of AR-15s, AK-style, and similar rifles now commonly referred to as “modern sporting rifles” has increased exponentially in sport shooting. These firearm types are now standard for hunting activities. ATF could re-examine its 20-year-old study to bring it up to date with the sport shooting landscape of today, which is vastly different than it was years ago.”

But Kerr intimates Americans want to do away with AR-15s and he is trusting in “younger generations” to accomplish this via funding from the gun control lobby.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.