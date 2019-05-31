Heineken Pulls Endorsement from Baseball Team over AOC ‘Enemies of Freedom’ Video

The Fresno Grizzlies have lost another sponsor over a video showing a photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez between dictators Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un, all of whom were labeled as “enemies of freedom.”

The Grizzlies showed the video grouping Ocasio-Cortez with America’s enemies on Memorial Day during a doubleheader.

The team quickly apologized for the video and noted that they had taken the patriotic piece from Youtube and was not aware that Ocasio-Cortez was even in the video.

But the apology was not enough for beer-maker Heineken.

On Thursday, Heineken announced that the two beer brands it owns, Tecate and Dos Equis, will no longer be sponsoring the team, according to The Hill.

“We do not support those views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial Day. For that reason, we have ended this relationship, effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision,” the beer company said in a statement.

It is the second sponsor that the Grizzlies lost over the Memorial Day video.

On Wednesday, Sun-Maid also pulled its sponsorship from the team.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Memorial Day tribute video the Fresno Grizzlies aired on Monday,” the raisin company said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “Sun-Maid does not support the views or sentiments expressed in the video, nor does it condone the airing of it.

“While the Grizzlies have apologized for this mistake, we are standing on the side of what we believe is right and terminating our sponsorship of the team,” Sun-Maid added.

For her part, Ocasio-Cortez insisted that when things like this happen, she gets death threats.

“I‘ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me,” she said on Twitter.

