Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez told TMZ that the team’s visit to the White House was “awesome” and did not divide the team at all.

Martinez insisted that the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate their 2018 World Series win was “amazing.” He also loved the tour through the Lincoln bedroom. But he noted that politics has not divided the clubhouse and the team is still as tight as ever. When asked if the team is divided over it all, Martnez replied, “not at all.”

Not all members of the Sox accepted the invitation to visit with President Trump. Manager Alex Cora, David Price, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. all decided to skip the team visit.

The president noted on Twitter that he was honored by the team’s visit.

He also joked that the team had been winning after its White House visit.

