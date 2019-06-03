Hank Haney Doubles Down on Racial Commenters After ‘Lee6’ Wins U.S. Open

SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio host Hank Haney does not seem to be backing away from comments about South Korean female golfers, that some deemed “insensitive.”

Last week Haney, Tiger Woods’ former swing coach, was suspended from his radio job for jokingly predicting that a “Lee” would win the 74th US Women’s Open.

There are so many players named Lee in the LPGA, that officials call Jeongeun Lee — the U.S. Women’s Open winner — “Lee6” to keep her distinct from the other Lees on the tour.

But despite taking heat as a “racist” for his offhanded comments about an LPGA field that’s dominated by Asian golfers, Haney now seems a bit less than contrite than he was at first, Fox News reported.

On Sunday, Haney jumped back onto his Twitter account to more or less double down on his prediction fracas.

“My prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s US Open was based on statistics and facts,” Haney tweeted on Sunday. “Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour. If you asked me again my answer would be the same but worded more carefully.”

The flap began last week when he was reminded by his co-host that the Women’s Open was coming up. Haney replied to that reminder, “I’m gonna predict a Korean.”

“I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA Tour,” Haney admitted on the air. “Maybe I could. Well [He named Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie and pointed out Wie was injured] I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

There are six golfers named Lee on the LPGA tour. So, Haney had a good statistical shot at getting his prediction correct. And, as it turns out, Jeongeun Lee ended up taking the title over the weekend.

Haney did apologize last Wednesday saying that his comments were “insensitive” and added, “I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments.”

