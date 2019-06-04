Tony LaRussa Defends Red Sox White House Visit: We Support ‘Our Government’

Much ado was made about all the Red Sox players — and coach — who chose not to attend when the defending World Series champs made their trip to the White House last month. However, not surprisingly, less was made about all the members of the Red Sox organization who were more than happy to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Red Sox Vice President Tony LaRussa told TMZ Sports that he saw the visit as an opportunity to support our country.

“The flag, anthem, White House,” La Russa said, “Anything that represents our government, we support.”

Though, not everyone felt that way. Manager Alex Cora joined several of his players in electing to not visit President Trump.

Still, those abstensions did not ruin the experience of the players and execs who did go.

LaRussa described the trip as a good one, “Anything that represents the United States is a good experience.”

As far as any hard feelings between the players who did go and those who didn’t, Sox slugger J.D. Martinez says, “not at all.”

