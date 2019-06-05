Hank Haney Fires Back at Tiger Woods As Race Controversy Heats Up

Hank Haney took a swipe at Tiger Woods after the 15-time major champion criticized Haney’s recent comments about women’s golf that got him suspended from his SiriusXM radio commentator job.

Last week Haney delivered some offhanded comments about the proliferation of Korean players in the LPGA. The comments got him suspended as a radio commentator on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel. Then, this week, Haney doubled down on the comments despite an initial apology last week.

With the controversy still swirling, Haney’s former student, five-time Masters winner Tiger Wood, waded into the story to scold Haney for his comments, USA Today reported.

“He deserved it,” Woods said of Haney’s suspension. “Just can’t look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved.”

But on Tuesday, Haney struck back at Woods’ criticism by posting a tweet scoffing at Woods’ assumption of being a spokesman for women.

“Amazing how @tigerwoods now has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women,” Haney tweeted. “I spent 6 great years coaching Tiger, and not one time did he ever hear me utter one sexist or racist word. Now, in addition to being a 15 time major champion, I guess he thinks he’s also a mind reader? #glasshouses.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.