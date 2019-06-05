SB Nation Sportswriters Push Back Against Left-Wing Vox, Seek Fair Wages and Benefits

The sportswriters of Vox Media-owned SB Nation, are speaking out in a concerted effort to bring Vox to the negotiating table, according to reports.

Many of the liberal media company’s sportswriters have taken to Twitter in a coordinated campaign to publicly petition Vox CEO Jim Bankoff to see their union as a legitimate representative of the writers and make workplace concessions accordingly,  The Big Lead reports.

Many of the sportswriters and other content creators also changed their photos to an image of the Vox Media logo with a banner reading “contract now” superimposed over it.

A look through Twitter for @Bankoff shows a number of writers complaining about their pay scale and urging Vox to issue raises:

Naturally, there were charges of “racism,” as well:

