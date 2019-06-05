Tactical Traps Compact Shelf: Hide Your Firearm in Plain Sight

The Tactical Traps compact shelf is a beautiful wooden shelf that hangs on a wall and also serves as covert gun storage with a quick access point in case of an emergency.

The shelf operates with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) locking system, which opens when a special card is held over the center of the shelf. The card sends a signal, and the RFID system unlocks, quickly lowering the bottom part of the shelf to expose one or two handguns.

The contents and configuration of the shelf, when open, is really up to the owner as the bottom part of the shelf is lined with foam that the owner cuts to fit his or her gun. The upper shelf is made with a classic look that does not lead people to believe it may also be a storage device.

We got one of the shelves in for a review to see if it worked as advertised and if it does everything Tactical Traps says it does.

This shelf from Tactical Traps works. Just looks like an ordinary shelf, but a swipe of a card reveals a hidden gun compartment. Nice way to keep a handgun elevated / out of sight. @2ANow @2AFDN @NSSF @nssfshotshow @LoneStarGRights pic.twitter.com/7NxMzqLhnA — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) June 5, 2019

Each Tactical Traps shipment comes with a number of cards programmed to open that specific shelf, and you can hide one of those near your shelf, carry it in your wallet, or whatever you choose to do.

The shelf is available in six different finishes: white, cherry, ebony, unfinished, dark walnut, and early American.

Get more information on the shelves at Tactical Traps.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.