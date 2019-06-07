American Huntress Who Killed Black Giraffe: It Was ‘Delicious’

The American who shot and killed a black giraffe during a 2018 South African hunting trip described it as “delicious.”

On June 2, 2018, Breitbart News reported Tess Talley shot the black giraffe and then faced a major social media backlash.

Actress Debra Messing called Talley a ‘murderer,” among other things:

Tess Thompson Talley from Nippa, Kentucky is a disgusting, vile, amoral, heartless, selfish murderer. With joy in her black heart and a beaming smile she lies next to the dead carcass of… https://t.co/gG9CWX4oXl — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 27, 2018

But Talley stood her ground and, on June 1, 2019, told CBS News that she is still hunting and loves it. Moreover, she made clear she is particularly proud of the hunt in which she killed the black giraffe: “I am proud to hunt, and I am proud of that giraffe.”

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

Talley focused on the conservation hunting produces, as certain animals of a given species are culled to keep the population at the proper size for its habitat. CBS News asked Talley if she ever considered giving money to a wildlife conservation group, instead of actually hunting and shooting animals.

Talley responded by saying, “[I] would rather do what I love to do, rather than just give a lump sum of cash somewhere and not know particularly where that is going.”

