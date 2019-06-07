Tim Tebow Leading in Triple-A All-Star Voting Despite Struggles

It is safe to say that Tim Tebow has not had a stellar year this season for the Syracuse Mets, but despite the dismal stats, he still leads the fan vote for this year’s Triple-A All-Star Game.

According to the New York Post, Tebow is leading in the International League fan voting (voting ends on June 21).

Tebow placed seventh among outfielders on the list, according to reports. The fan result stands at odds with the fact that Tebow sits at the bottom of the league among qualifiers in all four of the main categories. Tebow has earned a batting average of .159, a slugging at percentage .228, an on-base percentage .247, and on-base plus slugging at .474, according to Syracuse.com.

As the Post noted, rival Travis Demeritte’s record this season is starkly different than Tebow’s.

“In 53 games, Demeritte is hitting .291 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs. Tebow, on the other hand, is batting just .155 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 46 games,” the paper noted.

Still, Tebow could miss the cut for this year’s All-Star Game even with all that hearty support from fans. The fan vote is only 33 percent of the total that selects players. The other 33 percent comes from the Triple-A field and general managers, and they may have other ideas.

Whether Tebow makes it or not, the Triple-A All-Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

