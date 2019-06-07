JOIN BREITBART. TAKES 2 SECONDS.

WATCH: Bruins Fans Brawl in the Stands During Game 5

Bruins
Getty Images/Adam Glanzman
DYLAN GWINN

Much of the discussion about Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, has centered on a controversial tripping call that cost Boston a goal. However, while all that was going on, there were some really decent fights in the stands.

The fight featured all the beer throwing and stumbling one would come to expect in a good hockey fan fight.

Watch:

Though, not all the fighting was between Bruins fans. Boston and St. Louis fans had at least one good scrap near an exit.

Watch:

The series heads back to St.Louis on Sunday, where the Blues will have the first of two chances to win the Stanley Cup.

