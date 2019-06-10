David Ortiz Pleaded with Doctors: ‘Please Don’t Let Me Die, I Am a Good Man’

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz reportedly begged doctors not to let him die after he was shot in the leg outside a cub in Santo Domingo on Sunday night.

“Please don’t let me die, I am a good man,” Ortiz reportedly cried out to emergency doctors upon arriving at a local hospital after the shooting, the New York Post reported.

Ortiz’ pleas were first reported by Dominican journalist Dionisio Soldevila who tweeted out the news on Sunday.

Translation: The emergency doctor says that David Ortiz said “Please Don’t let me die, I’m a good man.” Shot between the left side of the lower back and came out through the abdomen.

Cuenta la doctora en emergencia que David Ortiz dijo “por favor no me dejen morir, soy un hombre de bien”. Disparo entre por el lado izquierdo de la espalda baja y salio por el abdomen — Dionisio Soldevila (@dSoldevila) June 10, 2019

Leo Ortiz, the former Sox star’s father, assured fans that his son would be OK. “Big Papi will be around for a long time,” he said.

The 43-year-old former player was shot by a man who jumped off a motorbike outside the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo at about 8:50 in the evening. A Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz, Jhoel López, was also wounded in the attack. Police are unsure if Ortiz was supposed to be the target of the attack.

The shooter was set upon by the crowd and beaten up. He was soon taken into custody by the police.

In 20 years in the Majors, Ortiz hit 541 homers, including 14 with the Red Sox. He joined Boston for three World Series titles and retired in 2016. He was a 10-time All-Star player and two-time World Series MVP.

