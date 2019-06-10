Video Shows the Moment David Ortiz Was Shot in a Dominican Bar

Shocking surveillance video of the moment former Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot in a bar has leaked from the Dominican Republic.

The grainy video shows the 43-year-old Ortiz and his party sitting at a table near the bar when a man slowly walks up behind the former MLB player, pulls out a pistol, and opens fire.

The Sox slugger then crumples to the ground as bar patrons scramble to get away from the scene. Footage of the shooting begins at the 1:05 mark.

According to the New York Post, the suspect has been identified by local news station CDN 37 as Eddy Feliz Garcia, 23.

Ortiz quickly underwent surgery and his father says that the player is out of danger. Ortiz was listed as in stable condition on Monday.

By some reports, the ten-time MLB All-Star player pleaded for doctors not to let him die as he was rushed into surgery.

