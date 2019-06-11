Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow II Found Guilty of Rape, Other Charges

June 11 (UPI) — A California jury found former NFL player Kellen Winslow II guilty of rape, indecent exposure and misdemeanor lewd conduct charges while still deadlocked over eight other counts of sexual assault.

The San Diego Superior Court jury also acquitted the 35-year-old on Monday of a second lewd conduct charge, KUSIreported.

He was found guilty of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last May, exposing himself to another woman that same month and fondling himself in front of a 77-year-old woman last March.

He still faces charges in connection to the rape and kidnapping of a 54-year-old hiker last March and of raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003 when he was 19.

Winslow was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of kidnapping and raping the hitchhiker and the two separate 2018 indecent exposure charges.

Wilson was then charged in July of that year for the rape of the 17-year-old after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

The former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Brownsplayed 10 years in the NFL before being suspended in 2013 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

He also played for the New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.