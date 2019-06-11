Herschel Walker Blasts California for Giving Illegal Aliens Free Healthcare

Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, slammed the State of California for its new policy of giving illegal aliens free healthcare.

“Not to point fingers at California,” Walker tweeted on Monday, “but why would you give free healthcare to illegal immigrants when your streets are littered with homeless legal residents, trash, and tents. California is a beautiful place, so let’s keep it that way.”

Not to point fingers at California, but why would you give free healthcare to illegal immigrants when your streets are littered with homeless legal residents, trash, and tents. California is a beauitful place, so let’s keep it that way. @CNN @FOX4 @NBCNews @DonaldJTrumpJr — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) June 10, 2019

The two-time Pro Bowl player was reacting to the recent actions by the California state legislature to allow illegal aliens between the ages of 19 to 25 to qualify for free healthcare depending on their annual income.

The new plan would allow low-income illegals making about $17,000 a year between 19 and 25 years of age to join California’s Medicaid program, KHOU reported.

Democrats estimate that at least 90,000 illegal aliens would immediately qualify for the benefits at the cost of $98 million a year. The new plan also makes California the first U.S. state to give illegals free healthcare.

Walker is not alone in criticizing the healthcare plan. California’s move also drew the attention of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy who said he intended to look for ways to prevent federal tax dollars from going to the state’s new program. That drew rebuke from California’s left-wing Gov, Gavin Newsom.

Healthcare should be a basic human right. Republicans in DC are already attacking our efforts to provide quality, affordable healthcare to everyone who calls CA home. We cannot accept the status quo. We must keep demanding better care for ALL Californians. https://t.co/C6d32ffNrV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.