High School Girls Lacrosse Coach Removed for ‘Excessively’ Texting Players

A girls lacrosse coach in Massachusetts has been removed from her post, after it was discovered that she had sent an “excessive” number of text messages to her players. It’s also believed that some of those texts contained inappropriate questions about the athletes personal lives.

“In a statement sent to Boston 25 News, Superintendent Mary Gormley said the administration was made aware that a female coach was contacting students ‘excessively during the day, evening and on weekends.'”

The school was made aware of the excessive texting on June 4th.

“We are disappointed and concerned by this alleged conduct,” Gormley said. “The district takes very seriously its duty and obligation to care for our student-athletes. We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning community.”

The school did not name the coach in question. However, as the Boston Globe reports, 26-year-old Katherine Phelan submitted a letter of resignation on June 6th. In the letter, Phelan listed graduate school and work travel as reasons for her resignation.

According to the Patriot Ledger, Phelan was in her first year as the girls lacrosse coach in the summer of 2017.

Local and state police agencies were contacted and made aware of the situation.

