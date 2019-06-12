Abby Wambach Asks Whether Women’s National Team Would Get Ripped for ‘Classless’ Celebrations if They Were Men

Abby Wambach
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team took heavy criticism for perpetrating “classless” and over-the-top goal celebrations as they crushed Thailand 13-0 in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

In one particularly egregious example, U.S. co-captain Megan Rapinoe cavorted all over the filed sliding, clapping, and congratulating herself on a goal.

Tuesday’s game in Reims, France, was a blow-out record, but the constant overly enthusiastic celebrations with each goal late in the game by the U.S. team felt unseemly to many, according to the New York Post.

ESPN’s Taylor Twellman, for instance, felt that the celebrations left a “sour taste” in his mouth. He also wondered if the U.S. team should end up apologizing for the garish display.

Commentators on Canada’s TSN World Cup show slammed the displays of glee calling the behavior “disgraceful” and “disrespectful.” Former World Cup players Clare Rustad, Kaylyn Kyle, and Diana Matheson also zeroed in on Rapinoe and Morgan calling their actions “classless.”

However, former U.S. Women’s Soccer champion Abby Wambach decided to make the celebrations a gender issue.

“For all that have issue with many goals: for some players this is there [sic] first World Cup goal, and they should be excited,” Wambach tweeted. “Imagine it being you out there. This is your dream of playing and then scoring in a World Cup. Celebrate. Would you tell a men’s team to not score or celebrate?”

But many accused the U.S. team of lacking humility:

