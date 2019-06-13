Police: Florida Teen Dies After Collapsing at Football Practice

A Florida teenager died after he suddenly collapsed during football practice alongside his teammates, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities said Hezekiah Walters, 14, was running some practice drills at Middleton High School in Tampa when he suddenly collapsed and died, Fox 13 reported.

He was pronounced dead once he arrived at a local hospital.

Coaches with the Florida High School Athletic Association said in a statement that Hezekiah and his teammates were hydrated and rested before taking the field, but Hezekiah was said to have been lifting weights and sprinting before his mysterious death.

The high school freshman’s family told WFLA that they are “heartbroken” over his loss.

“We are still in shock and asking God to provide us peace,” the statement said.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said in a statement that “all conditioning and athletic activities” would stop until coaches and students review safety precautions and make sure they are healthy enough to play.

Someone set up a GoFundMe page for Hezekiah, which described him as someone who “served others in their time of need.” As of Thursday noon, the page raised more than $3,300 to cover the costs of funeral services.