WATCH: Phil Mickelson Misses 18-inch Putt During the Opening Round at Pebble Beach

It’s often said that nothing in life comes easy, even when it’s easy. Phil Mickelson became the living embodiment of that maxim today at Pebble Beach by missing the chippiest of chip shots.

Faced with the opportunity to sink a painfully easy 18-inch putt after a gritty performance on his first 11 holes, Mickelson did the unthinkable: He missed. Bad.

Watch:

Phil Mickelson misses “shortest putt of any player on this tour ever,” according to Paul Azinger, who may have a point … pic.twitter.com/wCGCL1isLl — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) June 13, 2019

Mickelson ended up hitting the ball so hard that it lipped out and went 18 inches in the other direction.

However, as Golfworld reports, “To Mickelson’s credit, he didn’t let the short miss get to him. He two-putted for par at the fourth, and then after missing the green at the par-3 fifth he chipped his second to six feet and buried the par putt to stay at one over for the tournament. If he can work it back to even par with that being one of his only two bogeys, it wouldn’t be the worst thing ever. That said, can you imagine if he finishes one shot back on Sunday? Nightmare fuel.”

Indeed.

