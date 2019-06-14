Common Slams U.S. Women’s Soccer Critics: ‘The Whole Country Has Been Sexist’

Actor and rapper Common, took a swipe at critics of the U.S. Women’s National soccer team for their over-the-top goal celebrations during their 13-0 blowout of the Thailand team on Tuesday.

The U.S. Women’s team took criticism for enthusiastically celebrating their goals during their recent World Cup game.

Tuesday’s game against Thailand in Reims, France, was a blow-out record, but the constant exuberant celebrations with each goal late in the game by the U.S. team felt unseemly to many.

Common, though, thinks this is all just an example of sexism.

The rapper insists that criticizing the women’s soccer team is “sexist” and is an example of applying different standards to female athletes than applied to men.

TMZ caught up with the entertainer at LAX where he was wearing a shirt that read “Love Her.”

“If they felt like celebrating then they celebrated,” Common told TMZ. “They worked hard to get there. If they celebrated, that’s okay.”

He slammed people for seeking to stop women and black athletes from expressing their excitement over success on the field.

Calling himself a “feminist,” Common added that “the whole country has been sexist” against women athletes. “We just gotta erase that whole mentality,” he exclaimed.

