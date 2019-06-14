Ex-Iranian President Ahmadinejad Says He Would Invite Toronto Raptors to Iran Were He Still in Power

Iran’s ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, says that if he were still president he would invite the newly crowned NBA champion Toronto Raptors to Tehran, if he were still president.

Ahmadinejad made his proclamation on Twitter on Friday, Fox News reported.

“Congratulations to the @Raptors on winning the #NBAFinals @kawhileonaed on becoming #MVP and to the city of #Toronto. By having a strong work ethic you were able to show all athletes how to win. If I were president, I would definitely invite you all to Iran,” the former puppet president wrote.

Ahmadinejad has used American sports as a tool to attack the U.S.A. many times in the past.

He recently expressed his supposed hope that “with hard work” the University of Michigan football team would make a comeback.

He also needled the National Football League last season for kicking off the season without inviting former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been sitting on the sidelines since 2017.

Even though Ahmadinejad banned Twitter for his people when he was in office, the ex-president uses the platform a lot to push his anti-Israel and anti-American ideals.

