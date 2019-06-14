Jordan Spieth Blasted for Calling Out His Caddie on Live TV

Jordan Spieth was not having the best day during Thursday’s round of the U.S. Open, but he made matters worse — at least for fans — after being heard sniping at his caddy when two shots went horribly wrong.

On the par four, eighth hole, Spieth’s tee shot went wild and bounced off the fairway to the rocks below the green forcing him to take a drop-in ball, the New York Post reported.

That was not the end of the errors as his second swing overshot the green and ended up in the rough. TV mics then caught Spieth grumbling to himself, “Two perfect shots.”

But what Spieth said next brought criticism when he seemed to blame his caddy for the calamitous hole.

“Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other,” Spieth groused at caddie Michael Greller.

Watch:

Jordan Spieth just completely called out his caddie on national TV. Whether the caddie misjudged it or not, that's a bush league move. At the end of the day, you're the one hitting the golf ball.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lFSYQSGrvR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 13, 2019

The golfer earned a bogey on the eighth, but he also bogeyed the ninth. He finished the day with a one over 72.

But it is clear Spieth also heard the critics slapping him for taking a shot at his caddie because after the round Spieth addressed his comments.

“Yeah, I may have looked like the bad guy there, but my intentions were that we should be in play if the ball is hit solidly, and I was out of play on both shots,” Spieth explained. “We were talking about potentially one less [club on the second shot], and I said, ‘But isn’t it playing about 60 [yards] with a fade?’ And then he said yes.”

But Spieth insisted that he was chiding “the team” not just his caddy.

“So, we both agreed on that,” Spieth continued. “It was clearly a 4-iron off the tee. At the same time, when you hit a couple of shots exactly where you want to, and the first one is in the water and the next one is dead over the green, I’m going to be frustrated that as a team we didn’t figure out how to make sure that didn’t happen.”

Spieth’s explanation did not assuage critics of his treatment of his cadd:ie

"Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me one in the water and one over the green." That's a LONG way from the Jordan Spieth who used to only use the first person plural when discussing his success so he'd always give credit to his caddie and deflect success. — Adam Fromal (@fromal09) June 13, 2019

If Game of Thrones wasn’t so dead to me I would say that Spieth just went full Daenerys Targeryen on Greller and then insert a gif of her saying “Dracarys”. But I won’t cuz I’m over that show, obviously — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 13, 2019

Jordan Spieth has a history of giving his caddie some grief. (@jaybusbee breaks down today's case from the #USOpen ➡️ https://t.co/tWDcEFiUQt) What do you think of Spieth calling him out? — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) June 14, 2019

Jordan Spieth take no responsibility for hitting these shots? What an excuse maker. No wonder he keeps struggling. https://t.co/6KNkJBb0k8 — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 14, 2019

