WATCH: Jordan Spieth Hits Rake on Bunker Shot, Caddie Drama Continues

Jordan Spieth and his caddie might need the golf equivalent of couples counseling after this week.

A day after Spieth spewed forth unjustified wrath at caddie Michael Greller on live television for supposedly causing him to take two horrible shots, the 25-year-old Texan found himself in the position of having a legitimate gripe with the man carrying his bag.

While trying to come out of a fairway bunker on the second hole, his 11th, Spieth hit a rake.

Watch:

Jordan Spieth hitting a rake on a bunker shot. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/zp3CnflYsf — Brandon Gdula (@gdula13) June 14, 2019

“Oh, it hit the rake. There’s a rake there,” Spieth said to Greller in shock.

This time there’s no defending Greller, the rake is most definitely the caddie’s responsibility.

“Spieth was able to save bogey after pitching out from the top of the bunker and then hitting a brilliant fourth shot,” the New York Post reports.

Spieth may have saved bogey, but whether Greller’s position as his caddie is to be saved after this week is another question entirely.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn