WATCH: Raptors Exec Allegedly ‘Pushed’ and ‘Struck’ Sheriff’s Deputy After Finals Game

In the moments following the Raptors Finals-clinching Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Toronto President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri was seen on camera in an altercation with a Sheriff’s Deputy.

Reports claim that Ujiri allegedly “pushed” and “struck” the officer:

According to NBC Bay Area:

The incident occurred moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to give Canada its first-ever NBA championship. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy denied the executive access to the court because he didn’t have proper credentials. Video after the alleged incident show a man pleading and stopping deputies from getting to the executive, who eventually gets onto the court for the championship ceremony after Raptors player Kyle Lowry pulls him from the crowd.

Watch:

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

Witnesses identified the Toronto executive involved as Masai Ujiri, president of basketball operations for the Raptors.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department, the alleged incident would constitute misdemeanor battery of an officer.

“We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video,” Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office explained.

