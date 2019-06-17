NFL Reporter Jokes About Breaking Son’s Participation Trophy, Sparks Backlash

NFL reporter Albert Breer sparked a backlash after jokingly tweeting that he had destroyed his son’s T-Ball “participation trophy.”

On Monday morning, Breer jumped to Twitter with a photo of a broken baseball trophy.

“Found out my kid got a participation trophy. This had to be done,” Breer wrote adding the hashtag #playlikeachampion.

Found out my kid got a participation trophy. This had to be done. #playlikeachampion https://t.co/eGspfnLpr8 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 17, 2019

The tweet also included a link to the reporter’s Instagram account where he also added the hashtag #fatheroftheyear.

Almost immediately Breer was attacked by those thinking the reporter had maliciously destroyed his son’s little baseball trophy. But, in a follow up note on Instagram, Breer made it clear he was joking.

Breer wrote, “to everyone who didn’t see the glue in the picture, and thought those hashtags were serious. You guys are the real heroes!”

Indeed, a closer look at the photo shows sitting behind the trophy base a clump of the type of super-strength glue called epoxy that comes in separate tubes and needs to be mixed before use. The trophy is also not a participation trophy, unless participation trophies include the word “champions.”

Breer was apparently trying to fix the trophy after it was broken but thought he’d make a joke about the situation on social media.

However, Breer’s explanation did not prevent dozens of angry replies:

keep the trophy pieces so you can remember why he doesn't visit you in the home — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) June 17, 2019

fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/Mi33ESDIUV — The Enthusiast (@inlovewthesalsa) June 17, 2019

That'll teach him to participate. — ➡️➡️drift anthemic➡️➡️ (@McArthurMooney) June 17, 2019

And the destruction of that trophy can crush a child's spirit faster than anything else. If he or she is proud of it and is proud to show dad and dad destroys it how do you think the child feels? You're not making the child better; you're embittering them. — FedEx (@Pairadachs) June 17, 2019

Is this indicative of how you routinely treat your children? If so, time to call CPS. — Christopher D. Barry (@mrcbry) June 17, 2019

you're younger than i am, and if you played any sport as a kid, you also would have gotten a trophy just for playing. you're a terrible person and you don't deserve to be a father. — punchin those nazis (@tiredhistorian1) June 17, 2019

You're a terrible, horrible jerk and you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/inlRbYNQT2 — David G. Blumberg (@DGBlumberg) June 17, 2019

i know, i'll destroy my child's CHAMPIONS trophy the day after father's day so i'm still a good father https://t.co/no3ycf43FT — Tyler Greenaway (@TylerGreenaway) June 17, 2019

Imagine breaking your son’s trophy for clout. I hope your wife divorces you for this BS https://t.co/vqcuMvh7vf — JJ (@Judetruth) June 17, 2019

When he or she becomes a stripper with daddy issues see this tweet #douche https://t.co/0VsHf0RsQr — Joe (@JHirsch71) June 17, 2019

Breaking News: This guy is a dick. https://t.co/jiAYkTgOYk — Kevin! (@forensictoxguy) June 17, 2019

Not everyone missed the joke, though:

Your son broke the trophy on accident and you took a picture as a joke while trying to help repair it and the internet lost it’s mind. I am not surprised by any of this. Somehow the rest of the world is… — Andrew Schwartz (@AndrewRSchwartz) June 17, 2019

I thought this was funny, but many will be sensitive to this joke. People may not believe that your kid dropped the trophy and you were just gluing it back together and took a quick pic before hand. — Jay (@RedskinsCult) June 17, 2019

