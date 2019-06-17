Two Shot at Toronto Raptors’ Championship Parade

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors holds the championship trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges …
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

Two people were shot at the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade as thousands of fans celebrated the team’s first NBA title on Monday, according to reports.

Toronto police were scrambled to the scene at Bay Street, near Nathan Phillips Square at around 4:00 p.m. EST.

Video shared to social media shows fans running from the chaotic scene.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor John Tory, and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted, per the Associated Press.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

