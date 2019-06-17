Two Shot at Toronto Raptors’ Championship Parade

Two people were shot at the Toronto Raptors’ championship parade as thousands of fans celebrated the team’s first NBA title on Monday, according to reports.

Toronto police were scrambled to the scene at Bay Street, near Nathan Phillips Square at around 4:00 p.m. EST.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Video shared to social media shows fans running from the chaotic scene.

Hundreds of people running in panic and fear from Nathan Phillips Square after people say they heard gunshots. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/R3mVxVmojW — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 17, 2019

Alex is shaking profusely as he tells me he heard three gunshots near Nathan Phillips Square. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/oZhqJ7MvVg — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 17, 2019

Shots fired at Nathan Phillips Square. View from city hall north side. pic.twitter.com/axjAig3zbd — Francine Kopun (@KopunF) June 17, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor John Tory, and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted, per the Associated Press.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.