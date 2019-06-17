University of Minnesota Wrestlers Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A top University of Minnesota wrestler and his teammate, have been accused of sexual assault.

Few details are known of the assault, but according to reports the victim told police that wrestler Gable Steveson and his teammate, Dylan Martinez, used an object during the attack, the New York Post stated.

Neither wrestler has been officially charged, and Stevenson’s attorney says he is cooperating with authorities.

“And he did that because, quite frankly, he didn’t think he had done anything wrong,” attorney Christa Groshek said of the student’s cooperation. “Very little is known to us as far as this investigation is concerned, but as things move forward, I’m sure we’ll get more information. But my client has talked to the police, and he has denied everything.

“We know that somebody has made an allegation about him and he’s cooperating. He didn’t break the law,” Groshek added.

“He’s a good kid, and a good athlete,” the attorney concluded.

The university has reported that both students have been suspended while the investigation continues.

“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and are in the process of gathering more information,” a statement from the school read. “Federal and state law precludes any further details at this time.”

The students are being detained at the Hennepin County Jail, according to the authorities.

Gable Steveson is a 285-pound, 19-year-old heavyweight athlete with a 35-2 record. He was a four-time state champion wrestler at Apple Valley High School. He became the top-ranked heavyweight wrestler in the country during his freshman year. He won 30 consecutive matches and is one of the top athletes in Golden Gopher history. He was third in the NCAA tournament last season.

Dylan Martinez is from California’s Fresno City College and redshirted his sophomore year. He was a two-time California community college champion.

