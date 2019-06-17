WATCH: Minor League Baseball Team Wears ‘Dad Bod’ Jerseys for Father’s Day

It’s not unusual to see Minor League Baseball teams don holiday-themed uniforms. It is, however, to see any sports team wear jerseys with nipples and hairy backs.

The Florence Freedom decided to use their Father’s Day uniforms to pay tribute to the physical form that, if you believe the polling, is even sexier than a 6-pack: The Dad Bod.

And they didn’t hold back either, these unis came complete with back hair and nipples.

Watch:

Here is Wobrock’s hit in the bottom of the 6th! This allowed the Freedom to tie the game & force the game to be rescheduled to July 5th starting at top of 7! pic.twitter.com/67GhZ1KQaU — FlorenceFreedom (@FlorenceFreedom) June 17, 2019

The game, which featured the Florence Freedom versus the Lake Erie Crushers, was suspended in the 7th inning due to lightning.

According to TMZ Sports:

But, before lightning struck, fans in attendance were able to BID on the jerseys worn by the players. Unclear if the players will still wear the special uniforms when play resumes next month. The hairy unis weren’t the only promotion that night — the team also dropped hot dog prices to $1 and certain beers were only $3 (for dads only!).

The make-up game will be held July 5th.

