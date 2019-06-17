WATCH: Terrible Throwing Error Costs Auburn College World Series Game

Whether it’s football, basketball, or baseball, Auburn has managed to find incredibly inventive and unique ways to win games.

The flip side of that coin?

Auburn has also found incredibly inventive and unique ways to lose games.

The most recent example of this came on Sunday, as Auburn 3rd baseman Edouard Julien fielded routine grounder which should have led to a routine out at 1st base, it did not.

Watch:

Had Julien made the throw, it would have been the final out and Auburn would have won. However, since he did not, it allowed the tying run to score which sent the game into extra innings where Auburn lost.

As The Big Lead reports, “Before the inopportune error, Julien was poised to be the hero. He homered and had three RBI earlier in the game.”

Julien and the rest of the Tigers will get a chance at redemption on Tuesday, when they play Louisville.

