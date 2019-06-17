Pro golfer Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open this weekend, but it was his appearance at another tournament that brought one of the most heartwarming moments of the tour this year.

Defending his 2018 win at TPC Scottsdale this year, Woodland was asked to participate in a practice round on the par-3, 16th hole with Special Olympics golfer Amy Bockerstette, Golf magazine reported.

Bockerstette was born with Down Syndrome but has become an accomplished golfer averaging a score of 48 and earning the number three spot on her high school golf team.

What happened next was one of the best videos of the PGA tour this season.

To everyone’s satisfaction, “Bockerstette knocked her tee shot into a bunker, blasted out to eight feet and then drained the putt for one of the most feel-good pars you’ll find anywhere on the Internet,” the magazine reported.

The PGA Tour tweeted out the video that has since gone viral with almost six million views.

"Amy … you're our hero." How a superstar named Amy teamed up with @GaryWoodland to win the hearts of the 16th hole crowd @WMPhoenixOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/iRhZbvdjuP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2019

“I’ve done a lot of stuff being the defending champ, but that was by far the coolest thing that I got asked to do and something I’ll never forget,” Woodland said of the twosome. “I told her she was an inspiration to all of us, and we can all learn from her. She was dealt with some serious issues, and she’s overcome them, and she is phenomenal. She was so sweet, she was so excited and happy, and that’s something that we can all learn from. When things aren’t going our way, we can definitely look back at her. And I told her she was a hero and to keep doing what she’s doing because we’re all going to be following her.”

