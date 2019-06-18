ESPN Rebukes LaVar Ball for ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Comment to Female Host

ESPN has released a statement calling LaVar Ball’s comment towards First Take co-host Molly Qerim, “completely inappropriate.”

The incident took place on Monday, when Ball appeared as a guest with Qerim, Stephen A. Smith, and Max Kellerman.

During a segment of the interview, Qerim said to Ball, “LaVar, can I switch gears with you because I have a question here.”

Ball replied, “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

Qerim got through the moment, but referred to the comment again at the end of the show.

“If anyone’s calling HR today it’s me,” Qerim said.

While LaVar Ball’s representative, Denise White, says that Ball’s comments were not intended to be sexual, ESPN wasted little time rebuking the Big Baller Brand head.

“LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate,” ESPN said in a statement to TMZ. “We made him aware of that.”

