Rod Smart, the football player best known to fans as “He Hate Me,” has been missing for nearly a week and authorities in South Carolina are asking for help.

Police are describing Smart as a “missing endangered person.”

According to the Rock Hill Herald:

‘Family and deputies have concerns about his well-being and safety,’ said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Torrold is the given first name for former Carolina Panthers player Rod Smart, Barfield said. Smart has the nickname ‘He Hate Me’ according to social media posts. Barfield said deputies have talked to many people related to Smart, as well as others who know him. ‘There was nothing out of the ordinary when he was last seen in Lancaster County,’ Barfield said.

After the XFL, Smart played in the NFL for five years, four with Carolina and one with Philadelphia.

“He was last spotted driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima (license plate PJR-1759). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.”

UPDATE:

According to the Rock Hill Herald:

Police in Lancaster County found a former NFL Carolina Panthers football player “safe” who had been missing for almost a week. Torrold Smart, 42, was last seen June 12 near Indian Land in Lancaster County, near Charlotte and Fort Mill, deputies said. Smart, known as Rod Smart when he played for the Carolina Panthers from 2002 to 2005, was found Tuesday afternoon, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. ‘Torrold Deshaun Smart was located this afternoon and is safe,’ Barfield said. No other information was released.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn