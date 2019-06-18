WATCH: Suspected Toronto Parade Shooter Tackled by Police

Dramatic video of police subduing a suspected shooter at the Toronto Raptors victory parade on Monday, is making the rounds on Twitter.

The footage shows a man dressed in what appears to be a black tracksuit, trying to run away before being tackled by police.

Watch:

#NEW Video sent by a viewer to CP24 shows the moment one of the suspects were taken down by Toronto Police and TTC Special Constables. Toronto Police now say 4 people were injured in the Raptors parade shooting and 3 were arrested. 2 weapons recovered. pic.twitter.com/om74oEBpp5 — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) June 17, 2019

In the video below, four shots can be heard as several people in the crowd scream and begin running away:

“Three people were arrested and two guns were recovered, Toronto police said, and investigators did not discuss a possible motive for the attack,” the AP reports.

