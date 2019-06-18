WATCH: Suspected Toronto Parade Shooter Tackled by Police

Toronto
AP via The Canadian Press/Andrew Lahodynskyj
DYLAN GWINN

Dramatic video of police subduing a suspected shooter at the Toronto Raptors victory parade on Monday, is making the rounds on Twitter.

The footage shows a man dressed in what appears to be a black tracksuit, trying to run away before being tackled by police.

Watch:

In the video below, four shots can be heard as several people in the crowd scream and begin running away:

“Three people were arrested and two guns were recovered, Toronto police said, and investigators did not discuss a possible motive for the attack,” the AP reports.

