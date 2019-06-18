XFL Legend ‘He Hate Me’ Missing, Police Asking for Help

Police are describing Smart as a “missing endangered person.”

According to the Rock Hill Herald:

‘Family and deputies have concerns about his well-being and safety,’ said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Torrold is the given first name for former Carolina Panthers player Rod Smart, Barfield said. Smart has the nickname ‘He Hate Me’ according to social media posts.

Barfield said deputies have talked to many people related to Smart, as well as others who know him.

‘There was nothing out of the ordinary when he was last seen in Lancaster County,’ Barfield said.