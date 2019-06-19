Mossberg MC1sc Pistol: A Game-Opening Walk-Off Home Run

The MC1sc 9mm is Mossberg’s first pistol, and it is a game-opening walk-off home run.

We did not know what to expect from a company that is renowned for shotguns like the 590M and 500 Persuader, as well as other long guns. But the verdict was quickly in — the MC1sc is a score.

The striker-fired pistol we tested was outfitted with TruGlo Pro Night Sights. Those, combined with the angle of the pistol’s grip, made target acquisition effortless. And speaking of the grip, the grip texturing provided a sure hold on the pistol, locking it into the hand in a way that communicated confidence.

The MC1sc is extremely accurate and cycled whatever type of ammunition we fed it — hundreds of rounds and zero hiccups.

The MC1sc comes with a flush-fitting 6-round magazine and a 7-round magazine that extends the grip. The magazines are clear, allowing the gun owner to see that it is full when he or she picks it up. While the clear magazine is nice, it is also the one area in which improvement could be made. More rounds, please!

Magazine size notwithstanding, the MC1sc is a home run, period. It feels perfect in the hand, it aims effortlessly, and its trigger has a feel that allows you to quickly find reset and get a short pull for a clean shot. When one adds in the fact that the MC1sc eats any ammo you feed it, the reliability factor puts the gun over the top. Proving it is a firearm on which you could bet your life.

